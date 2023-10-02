Rivers Guber: Tribunal Dismisses Tonye-Cole’s Petition Against Fubara

The petition filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate, Tonye Cole challenging the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in the March 18 Rivers State election has been rejected by the State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

Recall that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Fubara was proclaimed the victor of the Rivers governorship race by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Following his declaration as the winner of the poll, the APC and its candidate, Tony Cole approached the Tribunal to file a petition against the victory of Fubara in the selection.

However, the national leadership of the APC withdrew from the claim against Fubara, therefore Tonye-Cole’s case was dismissed by the tribunal’s three-person panel, which rendered its decision on Monday.

The Labour Party’s Beatrice Itubo’s suit challenging the election of Fubara as governor of Rivers State was also rejected by the judiciary.

The tribunal also denied the plea submitted by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, the Accord Party’s candidate for governor.

The court also found the petition of Alliance Peoples Movement (APM) governorship candidate Innocent Ekwu to be without merit and rejected it, fining the petitioner N500,000.

The petitioners had come before the tribunal to contest INEC’s declaration of Fubara’s victory.

The petitioners’ lawsuits were ultimately dismissed by the tribunal’s three-member panel, which had been presided over by Justice Cletus Emifonye, after finding that they lacked the necessary evidence to support their claims.