Rivers Guber: S’Court Upholds Fubara’s Election

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the election of Siminalayi Fubara as the duly elected Governor of Rivers State.

New Telegraph recalls that following the announcement of Fubara as the winner of the March 18 governorship election in the state, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tonye Cole approached the Election Tribunal to appeal the case.

The APC candidate requested that Fubara be removed from office as governor of the state in the 2023 governor’s race before the Supreme Court.

However, Tonye Cole’s appeal was denied by the Supreme Court.

He claimed that there were anomalies in the election and that Fubara had not duly resigned from his previous position before the election as required by law.

Both the tribunal and the Court of Appeal dismissed Cole’s case for lack of merit. Reading the judgment, Justice Ibrahim Saulawa dismissed Cole’s appeal.

The five-man panel in a unanimous decision held that the appellant failed to prove his allegations that there was non-compliance with the Electoral Act during the election.