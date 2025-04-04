Rivers: Group Seeks Probe Of Security Guard Killed On Duty By Customer

Share

An advocacy group in Rivers State, Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, has called for an investigation into the killing of one Mr Ifeanyi Ani, by a customer who came to the eatery he worked as a guard.

The deceased, a father of three who hails from Enugu State worked as a security guard at an eatery in Rumukwurushi, in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area of the state.

He was allegedly beaten to death by a customer following an altercation arising from argument outside flames following a loud explosion inside.

The sudden blast triggered panic, with passengers scampering for safety, and even jumping into the water. The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), the LagFerry boat, “Igbega Eko,” had 19 passengers onboard at the time of the incident.

The agency while confirming the incident, said that all nine injured individuals, including passengers, LASWA personnel, and LagFerry staff, were receiving medical treatment and showing significant improvement.

LASWA further stated that six of the victims are taking treatment at the General Hospital, Ikorodu, where medical personnel were closely monitoring their recovery.

The agency in a post on its official X account said: “Three others are receiving stable treatment at a private hospital, and no lifethreatening conditions have been reported.

“LASWA is fully committed to collaborating with medical teams to ensure all affected individuals recover completely.

We stand ready to support them and their families during this time. “The investigation into the cause of the incident is actively underway, and comprehensive safety reviews are being conducted to prevent any similar occurrences.

“We commend the swift response of emergency services and acknowledge the public’s cooperation during this event.” the premises of the eatery.

The deceased security guard was said to have attempted to call the attention of the driver to the fact that his headlamp was on only to meet the man’s wife in the car, and passed the message to her.

On seeing Ani talking with his wife, the man was said to have been enraged, asking him what he was discussing with her, leading to an altercation.

The man was said to have punched the deceased, who collapsed and eventually died, a development that has led the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign, to call for an investigation and that an autopsy be immediately carried out on the victim’s corpse.

Though the customer has been arrested and handed over to MiniOkoro Police Division, but the family of the deceased has not relented in their demand for justice.

The group’s national president, Mr. Prince Wiro said: “On the alleged killing of the security guard of an eatery, Ifeanyi Ani, by a customer in Port Harcourt, we demand a thorough and unbiased investigation by the police to unravel what led to the security guard’s death.

“We equally demand that an autopsy should immediately be concluded on the corpse of Ifeanyi Ani and if the customer is found culpable he should be made to face the law.

