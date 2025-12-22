New Telegraph

December 22, 2025
  3. Rivers Grieving Like…

Rivers Grieving Like Bayelsa, Says Fubara On Visit To Diri

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has commiserated with the people of Bayelsa State and the family of its late Deputy Governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Fubara, who paid a condolence visit to his Bayelsa counterpart, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday in Government House, Yenagoa, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, said Rivers people were also in grief over Ewhrudjakpo’s death as whatever impacted Bayelsa had a ripple effect on his state.

He said: “Rivers and Bayelsa would remain as one people. While you in Bayelsa are grieving, our state is also grieving. “Our story in Rivers cannot be complete without some aspects of Bayelsa.

So, in situations like this, when Bayelsa is mourning, it is only proper for us to come and condole with the government, the people and the family of the late deputy governor. “We assure you that we will support you.

There is no condolence visit or sweet words that can fill the gap of the loss of any dear one. It is only God that can fill the void.” Responding, Diri expressed gratitude to his Rivers counterpart for his show of love and support over the sad incident.

According to him, Fubara was the first governor to pay a condolence visit after his deputy’s demise on December 11 and that the gesture demonstrated that Bayelsa and Rivers people were one with a common history.

