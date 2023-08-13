Rivers Govt Warns Monarchs, Others Obstructing Road Construction

Siminalayi Fubara, the Governor of Rivers State has issued a severe warning against anyone interfering with the ongoing rebuilding of the Omoku-Egbema Road in the Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area of the state.

Fubara who issued this warning on Saturday after meeting with stakeholders at Government House in Port Harcourt, according to a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday by his Media Assistant, Boniface Onyedi.

The Governor was quoted saying it was offensive to get threats of project disruptions from beneficiary communities after one of their leaders’ preferred initial contractors failed to deliver after receiving N12.7 billion.

Fubara said, “When a group of people, irrespective of whatever prefix you attach to yourself, tend to threaten the government, we need to call you to order.

“Maybe you don’t understand the powers of state government. I have the power to dethrone. And I don’t need any letter.

“But what is important with power is how you use it. I feel very bitter, seeing some people, because of my calmness, are feeling they can take me for granted.

“If after this time, anything happens again, you will not believe what I will do to those connected to it.

“I got a report of a plan to stop the contractor. I got a protest letter from Ogba Egbema Peoples Forum, and another from a legal firm, demanding that the Omoku-Egbema Section of the road project be withdrawn from SETRACO and given to Julius Berger.

“I start wondering who gave such persons such power, to be so commanding?

“I don’t expect this from you. This project was approved for your people’s benefit. You nominated a contractor. The contractor failed. Now we re-awarded and paying another money.”

Continuing, he said, “Original cost of that job when it was awarded was N8.8Billion. It was reviewed to N13.3 billion.

“Total amount released at that time before the revocation was N12.7 billion, so you understand how we feel about this.

“Now we have re-awarded this job to SETRACO for N7.5 billion and we have already committed about N5.2 billion to show you our commitment.

“SETRACO is not a pushover company. To make my position clear, SETRACO will continue with this job. I expect you to give the necessary support and cooperation and you have a clean road.

“If you like to sabotage yourselves, don’t sabotage my own administration. I’m calm but I will do something you would not like.

“Every time shouldn’t be protest, condemnation or complaints. It gets to a time everyone comes together for the progress of their community.”

Earlier, the Oba of Ogba Land, His Eminence, King Nwachukwu Obuohna Obi, Eze Ogba III who led the stakeholders had told the governor that the protest of the people on the project was provoked by poor communication and engagements between the company and the communities.