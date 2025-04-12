Rivers Govt Warns Against Circulation Of Fake Statements

Share

…Vows To Prosecute Culprits

The Rivers State Government under the leadership of the sole administrator, Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has raised an alarm over the circulation of fake press statements falsely attributed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Professor Ibibia Lucky Worika.

Speaking in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the SSG, Dede Sampson on Friday, the government warned that official communications from the SSG’s office are only released through recognized and verifiable channels.

The state government condemned the activities of individuals behind the spread of what it described as deliberate misinformation aimed at misleading the public and stirring disaffection within the state.

The government further cautioned the public to disregard such unofficial releases and warned that anyone caught circulating fake statements would be prosecuted.

“It has come to the notice of the Secretary to the Rivers State Government that some miscreants are going about disinforming the public with purported Special Government Announcements or Releases claimed to have been signed by the Secretary to the State Government,” the statement read.

“Be aware that while the Rivers State Government is focused on ensuring progress and sustainable development, any individual or group of persons out to disinform and misinform the public to cause disaffection in the system will be appropriately dealt with upon being identified,” the statement added.

This warning comes amid reports that circulated on social media on Friday, claiming the former Chairman of Ikwerre Local Government Area and known ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, Samuel Nwanosike, had been appointed as Sole Administrator of the Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA).

The purported appointment was said to have been made by the Sole Administrator of the state, retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, and contained in a statement falsely attributed to the SSG.

Similarly, on Thursday, another statement credited to the SSG had claimed the Rivers State Government had approved the employment of 10,000 graduates and non-graduates into the state civil service — a claim later debunked by the government.

As of the time of filing this report, the Rivers State Government has neither officially confirmed nor denied the alleged appointment of Nwanosike, though the report has triggered excitement within Wike’s political camp.

The government has urged the public to remain vigilant and verify all official announcements through the appropriate channels to avoid falling victim to misinformation

