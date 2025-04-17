Rivers Govt Speaks On Summoning Fubara, Deputy Over Appointments

Share

The Rivers State Government on Wednesday distanced itself from the news reports making rounds that its summoned the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu to account for appointments made over the past two years.

Debunking the purported reports, the State government described the viral reports as “False and misleading.”

In a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Special Services Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dede Sampson Friday, dismissed the report as fake, describing it as a deliberate attempt to mislead the public, incite panic, and destabilise the state.

“No such publication originated from the Office of the SSG,” Friday stated, urging residents to ignore the claims and other similar fabrications.

READ ALSO:

The government warned that the state has come under a wave of false announcements, all falsely linked to the Office of the SSG, and blamed unnamed individuals for fueling tension and confusion across Rivers.

Friday stressed that all genuine information from the state government is released through verified platforms including the official website, authorised social media pages, and recognised media outlets.

The government also advised members of the public to cross-check information before circulating it, as concerns grow over the slow response to fake news and the perceived inaction against those spreading it.

Share