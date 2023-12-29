Rivers Govt Pledges To Prioritise Children, Youth Welfare

Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, wife of the Rivers Governor, on Tuesday said the Governor Siminalayi Fubara- led administration would continue to give priority to the welfare of children and youth. Mrs Fubara said this at the maiden edition of Children’s Christmas party, organised by the state government at Government House in Port Harcourt.

A statement by Elfreda Edori, her media aide, the woman as expressing delight at hosting the children who she described as “future leaders of Rivers State”. She stated that the party, which was attended by a crowd from across the 23 Local government areas, was a part of activities to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“For the administration of Gov. Fubara, the welfare and well-being of the children and other Rivers people is paramount,” she was quoted as saying. Fubara urged parents to continue to devote quality time to nurturing their children so that they could grow to be responsible citizens.

“As parents, we must continue to do those things that are right before God and man in bringing up our children for the benefit of the larger society. “For us, we will continue to do our best to pray for peace in our state so that there will be accelerated growth and development for the benefit of the people,” she stated.