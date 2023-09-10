Rivers Govt Launches Manhunt For DPO’s Murderers

Governor Siminalayi Fubari of Rivers State on Sunday met with the leaders of security organisations in the state and tasked them with finding the assassins of late SP Bako Angbashim, the Divisional Police Officer of Ahoada, who was brutally killed by certain criminal groups on Friday.

To make it obvious that the state is not a shelter for criminals, the governor expressly encouraged the security agencies to apprehend the main suspect, Gift Okpara Okpolowu, alias 2 Baba, at all costs.

This was said by Fubara on Sunday after an emergency security council meeting in the state capital of Port Harcourt when he briefed the press corps at Government House.

This was said in a statement addressed to state correspondents and signed by the governor’s media assistant, Boniface Onyedi.

The statement claims that Governor Fubara condemned the crime as regrettable and savage, expressed sympathy to the Nigerian Police and the family of the senior police officer who was killed, and vowed to make Rivers State a dangerous place for gangs and criminal activity.

He said a bounty has been placed on the offenders and expressed confidence in the capabilities of the security services to capture them, noting that Rivers State has never been a “safe haven for criminals.”

The Governor stated, “It is really unfortunate that in our state where we are doing everything to reduce the crime rate, a group of miscreants portray the state as being unsafe, We honestly feel very sad over this incident.

“As a government, we will not rest until whoever is responsible for this act is brought to book.

“We have gone further to show our commitment to this issue by placing a bounty on the criminals and also suspending the traditional ruler of that locality.

“We will do everything in our part to ensure we get to the end of this matter, we must get him at all costs.

“Rivers State has never and will not be a home of criminality. I believe that the calibre of men that are heading the security unit of the state will do everything within their powers to settle these matters.”

Present at the emergency security meeting were Brig. Gen. E. U. Effiong, 6 Division Garrison Commander, Nigerian Army; Group Captain A. H. Idris, Commander 115, Special Operation Group; Commodore D.O.C. Igbo, Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship.

Others include Polycap Emeka Nwonyi, Rivers State Commissioner of Police; the Director, Department of State Services, Rivers State Command and Basil Igwebueze, Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Rivers State Command.