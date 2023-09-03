Rivers Govt Halts Operations At AIT, Raypower

Africa Independent Television and Raypower FM’s operations in Port Harcourt have been suspended by the Rivers State government.

The operations were taken down, according to a claim on the media organization’s website, by telecoms engineers hired by the State Government who were joined by armed security personnel.

Sunday Telegraph additionally watched a live TV transmission during which the claimed contractors were seen removing the wave protection from the mast’s antenna as riggers tore down the structure of the mast.

The statement reads, “Meanwhile, bulldozers were also deployed by the Rivers State Government to demolish the Transmitter Complex at the DAAR Communications PLC Broadcast Centre in Port Harcourt.

“Management of the Company has been taken by surprise following the sudden turn of events as efforts were in top gear to resolve issues with the State Government amicably but the no notice incident is a heavy source of concern.

“Some officials of the telecommunications contractor told AIT that they were working on a directive from above to start demolition on Sunday despite the heavy rains as against a later date.”

It would be recalled that a March article revealed the state government and Daar Communications, Plc. are at odds over the property where the AIT/RayPower Radio station established its transmission facility.