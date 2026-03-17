Rivers Govt Directs MDAs To Stop Illegal Tax Collection

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) has directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state to immediately cease the direct collection of taxes, levies, and other government revenues.

The RIRS, in a directive issued by its Executive Chairman, Sir Israel O. Egbunefu, also directed MDAs to desist from appointing third-party agents to collect revenue on their behalf, warning that such actions are in clear violation of the law.

The RIRS noted that all payments due to the state must be made strictly through designated payment platforms and approved channels of the RIRS following proper assessment.

According to the RIRS, the move to stop illegal revenue collection is part of ongoing efforts by the state government to streamline revenue collection and eliminate illegal practices within the system.

The agency reiterated that, under the Rivers State Board of Internal Revenue Service Law, RIRS remains the sole authority legally empowered to assess and collect all revenues due to the state government.

The directive also advised members of the public, including business owners and taxpayers, to avoid making payments to unauthorised individuals or groups claiming to represent any government ministry or agency.

It warned that any MDA or individual who flouts the directive will face appropriate legal sanctions, in line with the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability in revenue administration.