The newly inaugurated Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has sworn in four commissioners, three days after taking the oath of office.

The commissioners are Prof. Zacheous Adango (Justice), Dr Alabo George Kelly (Works), Prof. Chinedu Mmom (Education) and Barr Isaac Kamalu (Finance).

New Telegraph reports that the commissioners were sworn in at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday.

The Governor had earlier sent the names of the commissioners, who served under the administration of former Governor Nyesom Wike, to the Rivers House of Assembly, on Tuesday.

Also, swear in were the new Head of Rivers State Civil Service, Dr George Nweke, whose appointment the Governor described as strictly on merit, and a member of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission RSIEC, Ibierembo Thompson.