Rivers Gov splashes N50m on victorious handball team

Following their superb performance in the just concluded 2023 National Division I Hand- ball League, the Rivers State government has showered cash on the state handball team. The team recorded remarkable success in the Division One League held in Benin City Edo State.

At a function to host them yesterday, Governor Simi- nalayi Fubara doled out N50 million for the technical crew and players of the team. They were led to the Government House by the State Commissioner for Sports, Chris Green. The governor urged the players to keep on giving their best for the state whenever they were called up to represent them.