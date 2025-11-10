Rivers Gives Relief Materials, N3m To Families Affected By Flood

The Rivers State Flood Prevention and Management Committee has handed out relief materials and N3 million cash to families affected by recent flooding in Ahoada East Local Government Area, after it flagged off the exercise in the Orashi region.

The Deputy Governor and Chairman, Flood Prevention and Management Committee, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu (Left), who presented the items at the Central Medical Stores in Port Harcourt, said the committee procured both food and non-food items for each Local Government Area.

She noted that Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas each received two trucks filled with relief materials to mitigate the burden of flooding.

The Deputy Governor said, “Today, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas are receiving aid. Each LGA receives two trucks filled with both food and non-food items. Non-food items for each LGA include 200 mattresses, 200 pillows, slippers, and cooking utensils.

“Food items for each LGA include 200 bags of rice, 300 cartons of Indomie noodles, 500 bags of garri and beans, 600 cans of palm oil, and salt.”

She disclosed that desilting efforts at the Rumuokwurusi River have made the water flow faster, noting that the committee has kept its previous promises, including the provision of ₦3 million to families who lost loved ones as a result of flooding.

Odu added that the current distribution of food and non-food items fulfils a promise to the state’s council areas, which in turn will complement the State’s efforts by contributing additional relief materials to those affected in their councils.

The Deputy Governor also said that the state has prepared IDP camps equipped with comfortable rooms, mosquito nets, and boreholes, and that a monitoring team would be dispatched next week to oversee distribution and ensure accountability.

She noted that although no one has yet opted to be evacuated to these camps, the press would be taken on a tour to document the preparations made for potential eventualities.

Odu lauded the chairman of Ahoada East Local Government Area, Hon. Solomon Abuba, for his dedication and efforts to lift his people’s burden and his strong desire to ensure that aid reaches them effectively.

The council boss, who received the relief materials on behalf of his people, expressed gratitude to the State Government for coming to their aid, promising to personally oversee the distribution process to ensure that the items get to those affected by the flood.