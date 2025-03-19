Rivers: Fubara’s Whereabouts Unknown As Aides Move Out Of Govt House

Share

The whereabouts of Rivers State governor, Siminialayi Fubara, was unknown yesterday evening after President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency on the state.

The President also suspended the executive and legislature for six months and appointed Admiral Ibak Ete-Ibas (rtd) as Sole Administrator.

Fubara was said to be attending to some visitors in his official residence at Government House, Port Harcourt watching the President’s broadcast.

He was said to have called off the meeting with the visitors and left the government house, to an undisclosed place with some of his aides.

A source disclosed that immediately after Tinubu’s broadcast, security personnel in charge of some sections of Government House were being replaced by new security personnel.

Also, there were unconfirmed reports that officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have gone after some state officials.

