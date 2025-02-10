Rivers: Fubara’s ‘Rascality’ Will End Soon, Factional Speaker

Share

The factional Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Martins Amaewhule has said that the end of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s ‘rascality’ is coming to an end while reacting to the Supreme Court judgement that dismissed the Governor’s appeal.

Amaewhule in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Martins Wachukwu, recalled that the Federal High Court presided over by Justice J.K. Omotosho, on January 22, 2024, had delivered a judgement affirming the legitimacy of the 27 lawmakers.

Ameawhule noted that Fubara, who was not dissatisfied with the judgement, Fubara filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal, where the judgement of the lower court was upheld before appealing the matter at the Supreme Court.

He kicked at Fubara’s refusal to provide the Assembly with its statutory entitlements for nearly a year, adding that the governor thought they would be starved.

He said the Supreme Court judgement has strengthened the hope the Assembly members have in the judiciary.

He claimed that Fubara has a penchant for consistently disregarding court orders, warning that all eyes were on the Governor to see whether he would disobey the Supreme Court’s verdict.

“The end to this rascality is very near”, he said, stressing that the House remained committed to upholding the mandate given to them by the electorate.

He claimed that Fubara had been spending taxpayers’ money for a year without appropriation, despite the judgements of the Federal High Court and Court of Appeal.

Amaewhule referred Fubara to the injunctive orders issued by Justice Omotosho, barring him from withholding funds meant for the Assembly.

“Today’s judgment confirms that Governor Fubara has been in gross violation of the 1999 Constitution as amended,” he said.

He lauded the five-man panel of Justices of the Supreme Court for upholding justice and reaffirming the rule of law” adding that: “The Supreme Court has spoken, and the people of Rivers State are elated with this judgement,”

Amaewhule also expressed gratitude to leaders of Rivers State, who supported the Assembly throughout the period, especially the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike.

Amaewhule added that one former member passed away, another absconded from duty and three other seats were declared vacant following absenteeism, urging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct elections to fill the vacant positions.

