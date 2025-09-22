Rivers: Fubara’s Tenure Should Be Extended By Six Month – Kenneth Okonkwo

The 2023 spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Kenneth Okonkwo, on Monday, said the reinstated Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, should seek redress from the court for tenure extension.

Okonkwo, who spoke on Channels Television, said Fubara has the right to seek redress from the court that six months should be added to his sentence following the end of the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu.

According to him, since President Tinubu has taken six months from him, then he has to extend the tenure by six months, not shorten it and that Fubara’s tenure should end on 29 November 2027.

“This has nothing to do with antagonising whoever declared the state of emergency. It has something to do with the constitutional provisions that Fubara was elected by the Rivers people to serve them for four years.

“And the four years have been interpreted by the Supreme Court to be sacrosanct. That’s why they had a staggered election. Now, his six months have been illegally, brutally, and without reason taken away from him.

“That means you have denied the Rivers people the four years that the Constitution gave them the power to be served by the governor.

“And the Constitution is very clear in Section 180(2) that the term of office is four years. So the governor vacates his seat after four years, from the day he was sworn in. So if he leaves by May 29, 2027, he has not served for four years.

“So what I’m saying is that he has the right to seek redress from the court so that the six months should be added to him. As a matter of fact, when you declare a state of emergency, you have to shift elections by six months, assuming there’s a breakdown of law and order.

“So if Tinubu said there was a breakdown of law and order, which of course is a lie, then he has to extend the tenure by six months, not shorten it.

“So, I’m saying that Fubara has the right by the Constitution to seek redress as to his term of office, and the Rivers people have the right to be served for four years by Fubara. That’s what they voted him for. In my opinion, his tenure should end on 29 November 2027,” he said.