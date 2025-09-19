Rivers: Fubara Returns After Emergency Rule

EMMANUEL MASHA writes on Wednesday’s suspension of the emergency rule in Rivers State, which brings an end to the reign of Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas (rtd) and reinstatement of Governor Siminalayi Fubara

As Governor Siminalayi Fubara returns to power after six months, following Federal Government’s suspension of the emergency rule in Rivers State, September 18, 2025, will remain a memorable day for most Rivers people. Days earlier, at motor parks, newspaper stands, the markets and work places, Rivers people had been discussing it, eagerly awaiting the return of normalcy in the running of the oil-rich state.

The reason for this is simple. They saw the emergency rule government of Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas (rtd) as an unnecessary distraction, and an unjust imposition that only succeeded in setting Rivers backwards.

There is this consensus that some forces motivated by greed succeeded in removing an elected governor and replaced him with an unelected retired military officer. They were unhappy over the situation, and concluded that democracy was hijacked for selfish reasons.

What was Fubara’s sin to deserve a six-month suspension? This question remains unanswered? But those bold enough to advance an answer, unapologetically say that Fubara was punished for standing up against ex-Governor Nyesom Wike (current the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Some observers of Rivers politics are of the view that it is only a broken political system that a fight over political structure could lead to the suspension of an elected governor and eventually affect a state and its people.

There had been doubts and concerns over the likely extension of the emergency rule, administration of Ibas for another six months. About two months ago, critics had claimed that the sole administrator was acting in a manner that suggested he expected an extension, citing his actions, comments and appointments. But there are also those who strongly felt that his emergence prevented the state’s political crisis from escalating.

To them, he needed more time to “consolidate his reforms,” in the interest of Rivers people. Irrespective of anyone’s position on the crisis, he Ibas proved his ability to navigate sharks infested waters without being consumed. From the way he handled the immense pressure mounted by opposition politicians, as well as civil society groups, youth and women groups, Ibas showed that nobody could end his journey before the end of the six months allocated to him.

Perhaps, many did not consider the way he successfully presented and defended his budget at the National Assembly, despite the outcry that it exceeded what the Fubara proposed and got approved by the faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly that was loyal to him.

For six months Ibas didn’t hide his resolve to operate under the radar of the media, preferring to work with a select team of Government House correspondents. Most of the decisions he took were announced via press statements, by his media consultant.

He also made the Government House, Port Harcourt a fortress of sort, open only to his loyalists. His critics had accused him of rushing to conduct the local government election, rather than squarely facing governance. Indeed, his main job was to maintain law and order, and stabilize the state.

But then, he had to play politics to take absolute control. For instance, the audacity to sack the head of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RESIEC), who Fubara appointed and his replacement him with his own appointee, was enough to force many to conclude that his backers never for once considered the interest of Rivers people. It was against backdrop that he is widely seen as a beneficiary of a system that favours politics over decency.

In the face of this “broken system” as one observer puts it, there were strong indications that Ibas would stay longer than necessary but the President decided to reinstate Fubara, amid continuous condemnation of emergency rule. Even though Tinubu had brokered peace between Fubara and Wike, some observers interpreted it as a move that was motivated by the need to discourage protesters, who, on a daily basis, either converged at a spot or marched along the streets of Port Harcourt to protest against emergency rule.

The tension in the state was strong and something had to be done about it. One of the grouses of Rivers people, is that Ibas is not from Rivers, hence cannot truly act in its favour, while being showing where his loyalty lies. He was seen as a pick of the establishment, hence must return the favour.

It is imperative for the sole administrator to tell Rivers people projects executed, completed, ongoing and commissioned in the six months of his reign

That is partly the reason eminent sons or daughters, who claim to be neutral in the state’s political crisis, strongly condemned the emergence of Ibas. Whether as individuals or as a collective under Rivers Elders or any other label, they saw Ibas as a tool for “oppression and injustice,” and an anomaly in the democratic journey of Rivers.

In a system that truly works, democracy that was fiercely fought for ought to be improved upon consistently, and not jettisoned for the same military-style governance that had been rejected. Last Sunday, Ibas organised a thanksgiving service in Port Harcourt. He used the last Sunday of his administration to appeal to Rivers people to eschew bitterness, political rivalry, and self-interest.

He also called for unity and peace, adding that in the last six months, his administration had “deliberately sowed seeds of love and peace.” He recounted the profound challenges the state faced, noting that it was “torn by divisions, instability, and broken trust” before the intervention of President Tinubu.

He said: “By God’s grace, and with the support of Mr. President and all of you, we have walked through those difficult days together. The survival and relative stability we enjoy today is a testimony of God’s faithfulness.” Ibas also urged the youths not to be used as instruments of violence but to instead channel their energies into building a peaceful and prosperous state.

He also urged community leaders, elders, and religious figures to continue providing guidance, wisdom, and prayers for the continued stability of Rivers State. He attributed the modest achievements of his administration to a triumvirate of support, and expressed gratitude to “Mr. President for his leadership and unwavering support. I thank every Rivers man and woman for their patience, support, and understanding through the last six months.”

Ibas may score himself high on performance that is not how most people feel in the state. In fact, there have been calls by individuals and groups for the probe of his administration. There are allegations of flagrant abuse of power and corruption. One of such groups is the Defence for Human Rights and Democracy (DHRD), which wants a detailed account of stewardship from Ibas.

The National Coordinator of DHRD, Clifford Solomon, in a statement wants Ibas to give an account on what was received from the Federal Allocation, Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and other funds that come to the state and how it was expended. “It is also very imperative for the sole administrator to tell Rivers people projects executed; completed, ongoing and commissioned in the six months of his reign.

DHRD equally demand that the sole administrator open up to the people of the state how much is left in the coffers of the state and banks that it could be verified. “This unambiguous demand by DHRD will foster transparency, accountability, probity and end the suspicion of looting Rivers treasury,” Solomon said. Another group, South-South Youths Initiative also wants the EFCC to probe his administration.

The group’s coordinator, Saviour Oscar, told journalists that Ibas took some decisions that were unpopular, such as the sack of board chairmen and other top appointees of Fubara. But there was another group, Rivers Peace Initiative, which members walked along some streets of Port Harcourt, in support of Ibas and his achievements. Led by Obinna Egbogidi, the group hailed the administrator for returning peace to the state.

“Now, there is peace that should not be sabotaged. This walk is symbolic to tell critics that we have overcome and moving forward. We are united for peace, and united for Rivers,” the group said. But beyond the criticism or praise for emergency rule is the expectation of actions from the court.

There is a major pending court case challenging emergency rule. The case brought by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the suspension has not yet been decided at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, a Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has adjourned hearing to October 8, to begin accelerated hearing on a suit challenging the legitimacy of the recent local council election in the state.

The suit was filed by local government chairmanship candidates of the Emeka Beke-led All Progressives Congress (APC) faction against the newly-elected council chairmen elected under the faction of the party led by Tony Okocha. Why is Fubara’s reinstatement such a big deal among Rivers people? Surely, it is about his soft touch in governance, and his resolve to make governance impactful. They miss his smile, compassion, engagements and governance updates. Take refuse management for example.

In the last six months efforts to effectively evacuate waste has failed woefully. At major roads, bus -stops, junctions and on the streets, there are wastes seeking disposal. On the East-West Road, just after the Deeper Life Church headquarters, there is a stretch of refuse covering almost 150 metres.

There is also the issue of water. Generally, in almost two decades Port Harcourt is more chaotic than one can ever imagine. The simple things that Rivers people once took for granted in the last six months appeared like unaffordable luxury.