Rivers: Fubara Accused Of Frivolous Spending

Rivers State Governor, Siminialayi Fubara, has been accused of squandering funds intended for the development of the state.

The Rivers State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Tony Okocha, made this accusation on Tuesday in Port Harcourt while addressing newsmen on the progress of Rivers in the last 10 months of Fubara’s administration.

He said, “The governor is busy spending money on Thanksgiving in all Local Government Areas of the state.

“We are here to condemn in absolute terms, the inactivity of this government; the governor is meant to consolidate on the road plan of his predecessors, but we have seen that the governor has derailed from the consolidation plan.

“Government should be about continuity, that is why the current governor of Akwa Ibom continued with the laid down plans of the government.

“The governor of Rivers is completely out of the road plans, apart from the ring road initiated by the former governor Nyesom Wike, there is no other road project initiated in the state by the current administration.

“We need to know what is happening in Rivers state; people are saying, the governor is transforming Songai farm, rehabilitating cassava plant.

“How does that translate to good governance for Rivers people? So, the support is highly orchestrated by the governor himself.”