Rivers Firm Decries Navy’s Destruction Of Its Vessels Over Oil Theft

An oil and gas company in Port Harcourt ‘Soljas Limited’ has decried the Nigerian Navy’s destruction of its vessel ‘MVP Cecelia’ for alleged illegal oil bunkering, describing the move as illegal and high-handed.

The owner of the vessel and Managing Director of Soljas Limited, Chief Jasper Ako, who spoke at a media briefing in Port Harcourt, said that the Navy did not carry out any investigation or contact the vessel’s owner before the action.

Recall that on 22 August, the Navy via NNS Pathfinder set the said vessel ablaze in the high Sea of the bight of Bonny Island. The company’s lawyer, Augustine Ojekudo, declared that the Navy must be made to pay damages for its action, noting that the vessel only has a capacity for 45, 000 litres contrary to the Navy’s position that the vessel carried 350, 000 litres of Automated Gas Oil, popularly called diesel.