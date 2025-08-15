Rivers: Fire Destroys Buildings, Shops, Properties Worth Millions

A fire outbreak has reportedly destroyed goods and property worth millions of naira at 57 Azikiwe Street, Mile 2An Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred at about 3 am in the early hours of today, and the cause of the blaze was yet to be determined as of press time.

According to the report, the fire was still blazing at about 8 am, affecting several rooms and shops within a large compound.

However, a team of state fire service personnel was at the scene battling the flames, though parts of the building were difficult to access.

About seven large shops and eight rooms were destroyed, including a liquor warehouse that lost over fifty crates of beer.

The compound, which has two sections and about 35 rooms in total, narrowly escaped further damage after additional fire trucks and personnel were deployed

The fire was brought under control after about four hours, with smoke still visible in parts of the building.