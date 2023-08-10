Rivers’ Farmers Seek Inclusiveness In FG’s Subsidy Scheme

A farmer group, under the auspices of Etche Farmers Cooperative Union in Rivers State, has called on the Federal Government to ensure equal access to opportunities on the planned agriculture subsidy programmes nationwide.

Its President, Mr. Godwin Akandu, made the plea while speaking during a media briefing in Port Harcourt, capital of Rivers State recently. Akandu advised that government should focus on efforts to enhance food security in the country and not politicise the process.

According to him, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), has notified farmers in Rivers about an ongoing agro-inputs distribution in five northern states of the country. He said the distribution model has been test-run.

He was, however, not happy that none of the states in southern states was included in the experimental stage. “Some officials of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture have addressed us on the government’s planned subsidy on agriculture. “We also heard that the Federal Government had declared a state of emergency on the agriculture sector.

“They said they are test-running on five states in the north to ascertain the efficiency of the agro-inputs distribution process. But we are worried that no state in the the south is considered for the experientation.

“There should be a balanced assessment across the country. This is to ensure tangible results on the progress of the programme,” Akadu said. He also urged the government to redouble efforts in tackling insecurity arising from farmers/herders crisis in communities. This is necessary to build confidence in the farming occupation, he added.