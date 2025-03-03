Rivers FAAC Allocation: PANDEF Seeks Review Of S’Court Ruling

Share

The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) yesteday called for a review of the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that halted the disbursement of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) funds to Rivers State, expressing deep concern over its implications for the state’s development and the welfare of its people.

According to a statement signed by PANDEF National Publicity Secretary, Obiuwevbi Ominimini, the court’s decision is a major setback that unfairly affects the people of Rivers State, who rely on these funds for economic, social, and infrastructural development.

Undoubtedly, the primary casualties of this judicial restraint will be the innocent citizens of Rivers State, for whom these funds serve as a lifeline for economic, social growth, and infrastructural development,” the statement read.

It further emphasized that Rivers State, as a vital contributor to Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, should not be subjected to financial strangulation due to a political crisis.

“To deprive the state of its rightful allocations is to impose unwarranted hardship on a people who have consistently contributed to national sustenance,” PANDEF stated, urging the Supreme Court to reconsider its decision in the interest of national unity, economic stability, and social justice.

The statement noted that the verdict could undermine peace and reconciliation efforts in the region.

