Rivers: Ex-HoS Vows To Provide Evidence Of Alleged Public Funds Theft

The former Rivers State Head of the Civil Service, George Nwaeke, has vowed to provide evidence of alleged public funds theft under the administration of the suspended state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, to security operatives when called upon.

Sunday Telegraph reports that his allegations come a day after he claimed during a press conference in Abuja that Fubara ordered his Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to burn down the Rivers State House of Assembly.

Speaking at a press briefing on Saturday, Nwaeke accused Fubara administration of massive misappropriation, describing the level of corruption as “Mind-boggling.”

He said, “I cannot also give all my evidence to the media, some are sensitive. I will give details to the proper authorities when required of me.

The level of stealing of public funds and assets witnessed in the last two years is unprecedented. I have never experienced it in the history of the state, even as we received the highest allocation ever within this period.”

He further alleged that he witnessed a bag of money being handed over to Ehie for the operation, although he could not confirm the amount inside.

However, Governor Fubara has dismissed the claims, describing Nwaeke as “compromised” and alleging that he is being “coerced” to spread falsehoods against his administration.

The political crisis in Rivers State continues to deepen, with these fresh allegations adding more tension to the already heated situation.

