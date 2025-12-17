Rivers’ Emergency: S’Court Judgement A Win For Nigerians, Says AGF

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) has said the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the power of President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency is a win for all Nigerians.

Fagbemi added that the judgement is a further consolidation to Nigeria’s fledging democracy and has cleared whatever doubt anyone might have had.

The AGF’s position as contained in a statement issued by his media aide, Kamarudeen Ogundele, in Abuja following reaction to the Supreme Court judgement delivered on Monday in a suit filed by Adamawa State and 10 other Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)- led states, challenging the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State in March.

Fagbemi said: “I welcome the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the power granted the President by the constitution to declare a state of emergency in any state in Nigeria, whenever the situation arises.