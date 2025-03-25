Rivers Emergency Rule: Wike, Tinubu Arranged It – Ihunwo

Share

Former Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Chijioke Ihunwo, has described the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State as a political arrangement between Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Tuesday, Ihunwo insisted that the reported pipeline explosion which was cited as one of the reasons for the emergency declaration never occurred.

The former LGA Chairman dismissed claims of insecurity in the state, saying Rivers remains peaceful under Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s leadership.

“Nigerians have been criticizing Mr. President for the emergency declaration in our state. There is no war in Rivers State. Rivers State is very peaceful.

“And the issue of the pipeline that was vandalized is not true. The company has come out to say that nothing like that happened, ” Ihunwo said.

Ihunwo accused Wike, a former Rivers governor and now Minister of the FCT, of being behind the political manoeuvring that led to the emergency declaration.

“For me, Mr. President acted in error by declaring a state of emergency in our state. Our governor is a very peaceful man.”

Dismissing the reported pipeline explosion, Ihunwo alleged that the incident was fabricated to justify the emergency declaration.

“The explosion they claim happened in Rivers is not true. The company has come out to say that nothing like that ever happened, that it never existed.”

He concluded by insisting that the state of emergency was a pre-planned move orchestrated by Wike and President Tinubu.

“So we now see that there was an arrangement between Mr. President and the FCT Minister.”

The declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State has continued to spark controversy, with many questioning the motives behind the decision.

