Rivers Emergency Rule: S’Court Reserves Judgment In PDP Govs’ Suit

The Supreme Court has reserved judgment in the suit challenging the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspension of Siminalayi Fubara, governor of the state.

A seven-member panel of justices, led by Inyang Okoro, reserved judgment after the parties in the suit adopted their processes yesterday.

The suit marked SC/ CV/329/2025 was initiated by PDP governors from Adamawa, Enugu, Osun, Oyo, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Plateau, Delta, Taraba, Zamfara, and Bayelsa states.

The defendants in the suit are the Federal Government and the national assembly. The legal action follows President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state on March 18, citing the ongoing political crisis and the vandalisation of oil installations.

The president suspended Fubara; Ngozi Odu, his deputy; and all house of assembly members for six months. Tinubu also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired viceadmiral, as the sole administrator for Rivers.

The senate and the House of Representatives approved Tinubu’s request for the emergency rule. The suit questions the legality of Tinubu’s actions, particularly whether the president can lawfully suspend or interfere with the offices of a governor and deputy governor, replacing them with a sole administrator.