Rivers Emergency Rule: Reps Deny $5,000 Bribery Allegations

The House of Representatives has denied allegations that its members received $5,000 each to approve President Bola Tinubu’s proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The Deputy spokesman for the House, Philip Agbese, dismissed the claim as false, malicious, and originating from “The pit of hell.”

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Agbese described the House’s resolution on Thursday as an act of patriotism aimed at restoring peace in Rivers State.

“The allegation that members of the House of Representatives were induced with $5,000 to pass a resolution is unfair. What we did on Thursday was to align ourselves with what I call the wisdom of King Solomon,” Agbese stated.

He insisted that the House acted in the national interest and denied any form of financial inducement.

“At no point did members engage in any financial dealings related to the state of emergency declaration. Our decision was based on extensive deliberations about the security and political situation in Rivers State.

“Any suggestion otherwise is pure fiction, designed to distort facts and create unnecessary tension in the country,” he added.

Agbese compared Tinubu’s decision to impose a state of emergency to King Solomon’s wisdom in resolving disputes.

“The crisis in Rivers State arose from disagreements among political actors who all claim to love and want progress for the state.

“In his wisdom, Mr President imposed a state of emergency to allow both sides to come together and find common ground, strengthening our democracy in the process.”

He maintained that the House approved the emergency measures out of patriotism and not for any monetary gain.

“We are not against the government of Rivers State. In fact, we acknowledge that it is not doing badly. However, we will not allow a total breakdown of institutions in the state,” Agbese stressed.

He emphasized that Parliament acted independently and was not swayed by public sentiments or external pressures.

Agbese revealed that the House made key adjustments to President Tinubu’s state of emergency proclamation before approving it.

The National Assembly will take over the legislative duties of the Rivers State House of Assembly during the emergency period.

The emergency will not necessarily last six months, as initially proposed. If both parties resolve their differences within two weeks, Tinubu can lift the emergency earlier.

“We know Mr. President is a democrat who values institutions of democracy. He has fought for democratic progress in Nigeria, and we trust that if the crisis is resolved quickly, he will not hesitate to lift the emergency rule,” Agbese said.

To mediate the political crisis in Rivers, the House resolved to set up a tripartite committee comprising eminent Nigerians, members of the National Assembly, and members of the Executive Council.

This committee will engage warring factions to find an amicable resolution.

Agbese dismissed bribery claims as the work of “fifth columnists and opposition figures” attempting to discredit the Parliament.

“These baseless accusations are intended to tarnish the image of the House. We urge Nigerians to continue supporting us as we work in their best interests.”

He also clarified the controversy over quorum, stating that 243 members attended the session, meeting the constitutional requirement for decision-making.

