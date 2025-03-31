Rivers Emergency Rule Reflection Of British Exploitation Of Benin Kingdom –PDP Chief

Share

A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, and a good governance advocate, Dr. Ross Erazelle Agazuma, has described the recent declaration of state of emergency in Rivers State and subsequent dismantling of democratic governance structures by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration as a potential replay of the British invasion, occupation and exploitation of the Benin Kingdom in 1897.

Agazuma noted that the Rivers State of emergency has reignited fears of resource exploitation reminiscent of colonial aggression. He said: “This controversial federal intervention, now widely regarded as unconstitutional, mirrors historical incidents, notably the British invasion and occupation of the Benin Kingdom in 1897.

“Much like the British colonial agenda, the recent events in Rivers State suggest motives deeply intertwined with economic exploitation, particularly targeting the state’s vast oil and gas resources.

“In 1897, British forces invaded the sovereign Benin Kingdom under the guise of retaliation and restoration of order, but historians widely agree that the true motive behind this invasion was economic exploitation and plunder.

The kingdom, then one of Africa’s most prosperous territories, was systematically looted of its priceless artifacts and economic.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

