Rivers Emergency Rule Recipe For Anarchy – Kwankwaso

The former Governor of Kano State and 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has condemned in strong terms President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, describing it as unconstitutional and a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s democracy.

In a statement issued on Friday, Kwankwaso criticized the President’s decision to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and all elected state legislators, warning that such actions undermine Nigeria’s democratic structure and risk plunging the country into political instability.

Kwankwaso recalled the events of 1992/93, emphasizing how political distractions in the National Assembly at the time contributed to the democratic crisis that led to the annulment of the 1993 presidential election.

He warned that history could repeat itself if democratic institutions fail to act responsibly.

“I am perturbed by the unilateral decision of President Bola Tinubu to suspend Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all elected state legislators from office.

“The legislature is meant to hold the executive accountable, not simply follow its directives,” Kwankwaso stated.

He also condemned the National Assembly for hastily approving Tinubu’s proclamation without proper legislative scrutiny, calling their actions a betrayal of democratic principles.

He particularly criticized the use of a voice vote rather than a transparent voting process on such a critical issue.

Kwankwaso further warned against involving the military in governance, arguing that Tinubu’s actions contradict the democratic progress achieved since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999.

He praised former President Olusegun Obasanjo for ensuring the military remained in the barracks and cautioned Tinubu against reversing this legacy.

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State is not only unconstitutional but also a recipe for anarchy.

“The National Assembly, which should check this excess, must not encourage it,” he added.

The former governor also expressed concerns over the potential political implications of the move, suggesting that it could be a strategic attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to tighten its grip on opposition-led states ahead of the 2027 elections.

Kwankwaso called on the judiciary to uphold justice and prevent any executive overreach, urging judges to remain impartial and avoid external influences.

He argued that the situation in Rivers State does not justify the invocation of Section 305(1) of the 1999 Constitution, warning that if left unchecked, this move could set a dangerous precedent for the country’s democratic process.

“This action constitutes an unconstitutional overdrive, and it could foster a culture of impunity if unchecked,” he concluded.

