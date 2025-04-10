Rivers Emergency Rule: PDP Group Wants S’Court To Expedite Action On Govs’ Suit

Share

A civil society group, Advocates for Democratic Nigeria (AfDN), has urged the Supreme Court to expedite its ruling on a petition filed by governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The group described the situation as a threat to democratic governance and called for urgent judicial intervention.

In a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Kazeem Idris, AfDN expressed concern over the suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, following the president’s action.

The group argued that the move undermines the democratic structure of the state and contravenes the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.

The PDP governors had approached the Supreme Court in a suit marked SC/CV/329/2025, seeking clarification on the president’s constitutional powers to suspend a democratically elected government in any state.

The plaintiffs listed eight grounds for their petition, asking the court to determine whether President Tinubu’s declaration of emergency rule in Rivers State aligned with constitutional provisions.

“We understand that the plaintiffs are asking the Supreme Court to examine whether the president has the authority to suspend a democratically elected structure in any state and whether this state of emergency in Rivers State violates the 1999 Constitution,” the AfDN statement read.

“We call on the justices to treat this matter with the urgency it deserves and reverse this undemocratic rule in Rivers State.”

The group specifically urged the court to interpret key sections of the Constitution, including Sections 1(2), 5(2), 176, 180, 188, and 305, to ascertain whether the president can lawfully interfere with the offices of a governor and deputy governor—both elected officials—and replace them with an unelected sole administrator under the guise of an emergency proclamation.

“The crises in Rivers State escalated with the suspension of Governor Fubara and his deputy,” AfDN noted.

“This is a dangerous precedent that must not be allowed to stand. The Supreme Court must act swiftly to uphold the democratic rights of the people of Rivers State and ensure that the will of the electorate is not subverted.”

As tensions continue to mount in Rivers State, all eyes are now on the Supreme Court, with the AfDN and other stakeholders awaiting a ruling that could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s democratic governance.

