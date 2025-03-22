Rivers Emergency Rule: PDP Govs Head To Court

Share

Governors elected on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have directed the Attorneys General of PDP-controlled states to challenge Section 305(3) of the Nigerian Constitution (as amended) in court and seek its judicial interpretation.

President Bola Tinubu had cited Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as the basis for declaring a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu and the state House of Assembly.

However, PDP Governors, who met via Zoom on March 19, reaffirmed their commitment to upholding the constitution, defending democratic governance, and ensuring the rule of law prevails in Nigeria.

In a communiqué issued by the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed, the Governors condemned the purported suspension of the Rivers State Governor, Deputy Governor, and members of the state House of Assembly.

Mohammed, who is also the Governor of Bauchi State, expressed support for Governor Fubara and the people of Rivers State during what he described as a difficult and trying period in the state’s political history.

He urged the people of Rivers State and Nigerians not to lose hope in the face of this intimidation.

