Rivers Emergency Rule: Okpebholo Disowns S’South Govs’ Position

The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo on Thursday disowned the position of the South-South Governors’ Forum on the declaration of Emergency Rule in River State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph reports that the South-South Governors’ Forum on Thursday called for the reversal of the State of Emergency in Rivers State

A statement issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the South-South Governors’ Forum, Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State in Yenagoa

reads, “To reduce tensions and establish a foundation for enduring peace, we propose the Rescission of the State of Emergency.”

The forum also called for dialogue as a path forward and encouraged all parties to remain calm and uphold peace and the constitution of the country.

The governors pointed out that the situation in Rivers State does not satisfy the criteria for the declaration of a state of emergency as outlined in Section 305(3) of the constitution, as amended.

Okpebholo in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Itua said he was never consulted before the decision by the South-South Governors’ Forum.

He said, “The position by the Governors of the South-South, opposing the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, did not get the nod of Governor Okpebholo. Governor Okpebholo was neither consulted nor informed.

“While Governor Monday Okpebholo acknowledges the right of other Governors in the South-South geopolitical zone to take a position, he, however, dissociates himself from any statement that opposes the declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces, understands the issues at stake.

“Governor Okpebholo supports actions so far taken by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that will bring lasting solutions and peace to Rivers State and the South-South geopolitical zone.” He concluded.

