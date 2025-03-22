Rivers Emergency Rule: Jigawa’s Rep Debunks Bribery Allegations

Share

A lawmaker representing Gwaram Federal Constituency in Jigawa State, Yusuf Shittu Galambi, has dismissed allegations that members of the National Assembly were bribed to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Speaking on the 10th National Assembly’s decision, Galambi said the Senate supported Tinubu’s move out of a desire to uphold patriotism, political stability, peace, and the protection of democratic institutions.

Dismissing the claims of bribery, Galambi insisted that lawmakers neither received inducements nor were coerced into backing the president’s decision.

He said: “I was shocked by the media reports spreading falsehoods and mischief, suggesting that we were bribed or forced into supporting the president’s decision regarding Rivers State.

“Nigerians should recognize the role of the National Assembly in advising the president to establish a reconciliation team of eminent Nigerians before the six-month emergency rule expires,”

Addressing criticism from opposition groups and civil society organizations, Galambi insisted that lawmakers prioritised national unity, political cohesion, and democratic stability over emotional reaction.

He explained: “Contrary to the views of opposition groups and activists, we assessed the situation with a focus on patriotism, peace, and the preservation of democratic structures—including the people, the governor, and the Rivers State Assembly,”

He concluded by urging Nigerians to support peaceful dialogue in resolving the crisis.

He said: “I call on well-meaning Nigerians to give peace a chance and allow Mr President to explore the best possible solutions through dialogue and unity,”

