Rivers Emergency Rule: I wanted Fubara Removal- Wike

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, on Friday, expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State.

The immediate past governor of Rivers state made this known during a media parley in Abuja, noting that the emergency rule was not part of his desired outcome in the ongoing political crisis.

According to him, he wanted the outright removal of the suspended Governor of the state Siminalayi Fubara, however, he noted that for the interest of the state, the president did the right thing to prevent anarchy in the state.

“As a politician, I am not happy with the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers state. I wanted the outright removal of the governor. But for the interest of the state, the president did the right thing to prevent anarchy in the state.

“The matter is in court but people must say the truth. The governor was gone. It is not in my place to make it good for the governor. As a politician, my business is not to make him comfortable and that is why there is a power play.”

New Telegraph recalls that Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since Fubara became governor which stems from a struggle for control of the state’s political and structural resources.

The rift also affected the state House of Assembly, with 27 suspended members defecting to the All Progressives Congress.

