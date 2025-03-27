Rivers Emergency Rule: How N’Assembly Devalued Itself – Chidoka

Share

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka, has faulted the voice vote used by the 10th National Assembly to declare President Bola Tinubu’s state of emergency in Rivers State.

New Telegraph recalls that President Tinubu’s state of emergency was approved by the House of Representatives and the Senate, using voice votes.

The federal lawmakers also upheld the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and members of the House of Assembly.

Reacting to the development in an interview on Arise News on Wednesday, Chidoka said the Senate and House of Reps failed to uphold democracy.

According to him, no institution in Nigeria devalued itself like the National Assembly. He stressed that the National Assembly leadership ought to have made it known to the President that they would go by single members’ votes and not voice votes.

He said: “I am totally disappointed with the National Assembly. I am disappointed because here, the President of the Senate is a former governor, like the President of Nigeria. He has been a minister.

“He has been a Senate minority leader at some point. And the simple adherence to the rules of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the House of Reps said he would do voice votes. He would use the Register of Attendance.

“No, that is not the purpose of representative democracy. The purpose is that me, Osita Chidoka, from Idemili North and South, want to know where my House of Reps member voted on important national issues.

“I want to know where my senator from Anambra Central voted on important national issues. So you deprive me of quality representation when you ask a mass of heads to shout yay and nay. That in itself devalues the National Assembly.

