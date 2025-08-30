Rivers Emergency Rule Ends September 18 – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has expressed confidence that the state of emergency declared in Rivers State will expire on September 18, 2025.

Wike made the disclosure on Saturday after casting his vote in the ongoing local government council elections in the state.

He said the lifting of the emergency rule would allow the Rivers State House of Assembly to resume its legislative functions, restoring governance at all levels.

“As far as we are concerned, this election is peaceful, people are trooping out, and at the end of the day, the election has been conducted successfully and peacefully.

“I do know that by September 18, the state of emergency will expire and the state assembly will come back to their job, and we will have a government at the grassroots level,” Wike said.

The FCT Minister explained that the conditions for lifting the emergency were now in place since both state and local governments had representation following the ongoing elections.

“The coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted, being that the state government has its representative and the local government has its representatives, so we are good to go,” he added.

President Bola Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers State earlier in 2025 to stem escalating political tensions.

The measure saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and members of the State House of Assembly.

With Saturday’s elections and the expected expiration of the emergency rule, stakeholders are hopeful that political stability will return to the oil-rich state.