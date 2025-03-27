Rivers Emergency Rule: APC Wants To Derail Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC

Share

…Calls on Senate to apologise to Akpoti-Uduaghan

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to derail the nation’s democracy by declaring emergency rule in Rivers State.

Calling for the reversal of the emergency rule and restoration of democratic rule in the state, the ADC National Chairman, Dr Ralphs Okey Nwosu, at the 97th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, said APC with eight million votes cannot determine what happened in Nigeria.

“With over 80 million adult Nigerians on our side, we are determined to reverse this trend, reclaim our country, and position it for greatness,” Nwosu stated.

He disclosed that the party is planning a national convention to elect a new set of leaders, but assured that he would not hand over to what people he called “transactional politicians.”

According to him, “We want to approach the next political season with ordinary Nigerians with good quality and no corruption; politicians who will look Nigerian to the face and say, enough is enough.”

Nwosu said eminent statesmen Pa Ayo Adebanjo and Edwin Clarke warned Nigerians about Bola Tinubu’s presidency.

The National Chairman described the emergency rule in Rivers State as “undemocratic, unconstitutional and callous.

“In the same vein, we call on the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, to immediately recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“The entire Senate must apologise to her and constitute a panel to look into her sexual harassment complaint against their president.”

He confirmed that the ADC is in coalition talk with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) and other civil society organisations, and said the Farmer Club and Justice Group and Coalition of the Protection of Democracy Movement (COPDEM), have mobilised over five million new members into the party in less than two months.

