Rivers ‘Emergency Rule’ And Return Of Fubara, Others Sept 18

All things being equal (ceteris paribus), the suspended democratic institutions in Rivers State – the executive and legislative arms of government – will be restored by Thursday, September 18, 2025; exactly six months after President Bola Tinubu declared a near-marshal rule over the state.

In nature, however, all things aren’t equal, especially when human beings and their affairs, like politics, are involved, such as in Nigeria, to define and dictate the immediate and unearned sources of power, wealth, influence and fame that the possessors wield recklessly over the people they’re supposed to serve.

These were (and still are) the issues in the Rivers crisis, and it’s why in the murky scenario, it’s the powerful and influential individuals, rather than the mandated institutions of government, that first wetted the people’s expectation for the return of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and other affected officials on September 18.

The Rivers crisis that spanned 18 months (December 2023 to May 2025) escalated on daily, weekly, and monthly basis, culminating, in mid-May 2025, in the blow-up of oil installations in the state, and threats by ex-militants sympathetic to Fubara to spread the attacks across the oil-bearing Niger Delta.

On the first day of the assaults, there was an explosion at a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in the Bodo Community of Gonna LGA; and another blast the next day, severing a pipeline manifold in the Omwawriwa axis of Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni LGA, both in Rivers State. That was when President Tinubu stepped in and declared a state of emergency, suspending the executive and legislative arms of the Rivers government, and appointing a sole administrator to run the affairs of the state.

The emergency rule was later approved by the National Assembly. Tinubu, armed with Intel from an emergency meeting with security and intelligence chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, earlier in the day, cited prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security threats as reasons for the extraordinary measure.

According to the President: “The latest security reports made available to me show that between yesterday and today, there have been disturbing incidents of vandalisation of pipelines by some militants without the governor taking any action to curtail them. I have, of course, given stern orders to the security agencies to ensure safety of lives of the good people of Rivers State and the oil pipelines.

“With all these and many more, no good and responsible President will standby and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the constitution to address the situation in the state, which no doubt requires extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security.”

Having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State, Tinubu noted the failure of Governor Fubara and Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu to make a request to him, as President, “to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.”

“It has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March, 2025 and I so do,” Tinubu said. The President added: “By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.”

Six months down the line, hints about the restoration of democratic order in Rivers State literally came unambiguously and emphatically “straight from the horse’s mouth” – the main gladiator in the crisis, former governor and now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Chief Nyesom Wike.

After casting his ballot on Saturday, August 30, 2025, in the Local Government Area (LGA) chairmanship and councillorship election in Rivers, and expressing satisfaction with its peaceful conduct, Wike announced, with a flourish, that the coast was clear for the return of the suspended arms of government. His words: “I am very happy. It means that people identify with the election.

You have not heard of any violence or ballot box-snatching. Electoral materials are present, people are casting their votes, and the process is going on peacefully. That’s what matters. “So, having done this, the coast is clear for the state of emergency to be lifted. The local government now has representatives; the state government has its own elected officials, so we are good to go.

” Wike has every reason to be ecstatic about the poll (and its favourable outcome for the chapter of opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers as one of the conditions for the return of peace, and resumption of duties by Fubara and other officials of the government.

As of this copy at the weekend, there’s no official statement on the reinstatement of Governor Fubara and other affected officials of the Rivers government. But as the excitement over their return is tempered by alleged plans to extend the emergency rule, Rivers Sole Administrator Ibas has had a closed-door meeting with President Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Quoting presidency sources, West Africa Business News reported on September 10, 2025, that Ibas was “directed to prepare a comprehensive handover note covering all funds inherited from the suspended government, revenues accrued during the emergency rule, and expenditures on projects.”

The sources also disclosed that Fubara’s reinstatement is tied to strict conditions, including to “serve out his current term and vacate office without seeking re-election in 2027; accept Wike’s leadership and agree that he nominated candidates for all local government positions for the August 30 council election across the state.”

Additionally, Fubara is said to have agreed to “pay all outstanding allowances and entitlements of the 27 pro-Wike lawmakers suspended from the House of Assembly,” while “the legislators are expected to cooperate with him to complete his tenure.”

Wike and Fubara’s behind-the-scenes tussle for power, influence and control of resources of Rivers State became public in late 2023, barely six months after Fubara assumed office as Governor, succeeding Wike, who did a yeoman’s job of “anointing” and “single-handedly” campaigning for him in the March 2023 governorship poll.