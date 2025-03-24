Rivers Emergency Proclamation: Atiku’s Coalition Misses The Point

Share

hether they expected it or not, members of an amorphous coalition of opposition politicians, with the declared aim of removing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu from power in the 2027 General Election, met the first disappointment in their chosen path on Thursday, March 30, 2025.

Led by former Vice President and twice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the group had called on the National Assembly (NASS) to vote against Tinubu’s Proclamation of a State of Emergency in Rivers State, and suspension of elected officials therefrom.

Besides, the coalition urged the Judiciary to swiftly strike down the Tinubu pronouncement, as “it sets a dangerous precedent that could be used to arbitrarily remove any governor in the future,” and urged all Nigerians, civil society organisations and political groups to reject the move.

At the coalition’s press conference in Abuja, Atiku, flanked by former Kaduna State Governor Nasir elRufai; the spokesperson of the Labour Party (LP), Yunusa Tanko; and an ex-Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Emeka Ihedioha, the group described Tinubu’s actions as “illegal and a violation of the amended 1999 Constitution of Nigeria.”

Accusing Tinubu of failing to “follow due process,” and misusing Section 305 of the Constitution “to declare a state of emergency,” Atiku said: “Section 305 of the Constitution allows the President to declare a State of Emergency only in extreme cases, where public safety, national security, or Nigeria’s sovereignty is at serious risk. However, it does not grant him the power to suspend elected officials or to demolish democratic structures, as he has brazenly done.

“This action is not only unlawful, but also a clear subversion of democracy and imposition of autocratic federal control over a duly-elected state government. We strongly condemn this development and call on all Nigerians of good conscience to resist this brazen assault on the Constitution of our country and the institutions of our democracy.

“Even if an emergency declaration were valid (which it is not), it would still require a two-thirds majority approval of all members of the National Assembly – that is, at least, 72 Senators and 240 Members of the House of Representatives. If this approval is not secured, the proclamation must automatically cease to have effect.”

But the coalition got a shocker from both chambers of the National Assembly on March 20, which gave an overwhelming approval to the emergency rule in Rivers State. As the Senate confirmed its decision via a voice vote with no figures disclosed; and the House of Representatives, which also had a voice vote, revealed that 243 of its 360 Members signed the register, the Atiku coalition missed the point:

That the Constitution “does not give the President the power to suspend a Governor and Members of a State House of Assembly.” In interpreting the Constitution and Laws derivable from the grundnorm, what’s not expressly provided is subject to discretionary authority, which President Tinubu exercised in the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and Members of the Rivers Assembly for six months. Let’s bring the argument home.

Why did the Supreme Court give judgment to Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who was in self-exile in Ghana, and didn’t campaign nor win the Rivers governorship poll in 2007? It was to cure then-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s interference in the PDP primary results with extraordinary measures, such as President Tinubu deployed to halt the danger facing Rivers, Niger Delta and the entire country.

In the unprecedented judgment, the Supreme Court said that votes are cast for the party and not its candidate, who directly benefits from the electoral commission declaration in the end. Hence, the apex court ruled that Amaechi, having won the PDP primary, the votes won by Celestine Omehia at the poll belonged to him.

Also in 2010, the National Assembly introduced the “Doctrine of Necessity,” which is not provided for in the constitution, to upgrade then-Vice President, Goodluck Jonathan, to the post of President, as then-ailing President Umaru Yar’Adua, who died in 2010, didn’t hand over power to Jonathan, as Acting President, before his medical trip abroad.

Nigerians genuinely need peace in Rivers State, and the entire country, with the Tinubu proclamation of emergency rule having the potential to arrest the lingering political crisis since 2023

Had Fubara secured two-thirds majority of members of the Rivers Assembly – in line with the provisions in subsections (4), (5) and (6) of Section 305 of the Constitution – and called on the President to proclaim a State of Emergency on Rivers State due to threats by militants to blow up oil pipelines if Fubara was impeached; the governor could have saved his position, that of the Deputy Governor, and members of the Rivers Assembly.

Instead, Fubara, facing an impeachment threat, became the instigator-in-chief and enabler of the militants’ destruction of oil pipelines in Rivers State, which could have spread to other states in the Niger Delta had President Tinubu not stepped in with the emergency rule in Rivers.

The militants began blowing up pipelines that carry crude oil for export, causing huge infernos that add to the devastation and pollution of the Niger Delta soon after the Assembly had begun moves to impeach the governor. In the circumstances, what did the opposition coalition want President Tinubu to do? Fold his arms, and hail Fubara and the militants for a job well done?

That would have been a novel failure, and abdication of responsibility, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Proclaiming the State of Emergency in Rivers, Tinubu referenced a recent Supreme Court judgment that declared as “non-existent” governance in Rivers; and the militants’ bombing of oil pipelines. President Tinubu said:

“On February 28, 2025, the Supreme Court, in a judgment in respect of about eight consolidated appeals concerning the political crisis in Rivers State, based on several grave unconstitutional acts and disregard of rule of law that have been committed by the Governor of Rivers State, as shown by the evidence before it, pronounced in very clear terms:

“A government cannot be said to exist without one of the three arms that make up the government of a state under the 1999 Constitution, as amended. In this case, the head of the executive arm of the government has chosen to collapse the legislature, to enable him to govern without the legislature as a despot. As it is, there is no government in Rivers State.

“With all these and many more, no good and responsible President will standby and allow the grave situation (in Rivers) to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the Constitution to address the situation in the state, which, no doubt, requires extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security.

“In the circumstance, having soberly reflected on and evaluated the political situation in Rivers State, and the Governor and Deputy Governor of Rivers State having failed to make a request to me, as President, to issue this proclamation as required by section 305(5) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, it has become inevitably compelling for me to invoke the provision of section 305 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended, to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State with effect from today, 18th March, 2025 and I so do.

