Rivers Emergency: PANDEF, church leaders’ move to broker peace suffers setback

The peace effort being brokered between the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State and his estranged godfather and predecessor, Nyesom Wike, has hit a brick wall, Sunday Telegraph can report.

This is even as those behind the peace moves were disappointed and in quandary, as the hardliners in the camp of Wike have insisted that there shall be no peace.

Things were compounded yesterday morning when the former Head of Service in Rivers State, George Nweke, appeared on Channels Television and accused Fubara of ordering the burning of the State House of Assembly Complex, to forestall the impeachment move being made by the lawmakers loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capita Territory (FCT).

Nweke, while breaking his silence after some days in which his wife was seen wailing in a video clip that she did not know the whereabouts of her husband and that Nigerians should come to her aid by searching, locating, and bringing her husband to her.

Those privy to the drama coming out from the Nation’s Treasure Base confided in the newspaper that the game plan of the Wike loyalists is to ensure that Fubara does not return to his seat as governor.

“The hardliners in the camp of Wike are insisting that there shall be no peace. They want to go for broke,” one of our sources said.

“The former Head of Service, who resigned went to the media today(Saturday), and it was, of course, engineered from the camp of Wike. He appeared on Channels Television and accused the governor of burning the House of Assembly building.

Two former Heads of Service, who confided in the Sunday Telegraph, said that what he did was against the service rules. “Whether in service or out of service, whatever he said has shown that somebody somewhere is engineering it,” one of the ex–HoS said.

Immediately, the altercation started this morning, they were so disappointed. They have put them in a very difficult situation because they are trying to ensure that they bring the two sides together to reach out to Mr President.”

Sunday Telegraph gathered that feelers indicated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was willing through what they have gotten from some of the peace makers. But now things have gone topsy-turvy. It has made things difficult.

“The game plan of the hardliners in the camp of Wike is to ensure that Fubara does not return to his seat as the governor. That is their ultimate game plan. That is what is going on, which is what you are seeing.”

Before the current impasse, sources said that among those trying to broker peace were PANDEF, headed by one–time Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Godsknow Igali, and some leaders are also trying to broker peace between the two of them.

The Source said: “They want to speak to the two of them. The suspended governor is a little bit amenable but those in the Wike team are still not forthcoming as it were. Wike, I am told, those who are reaching out to them said he would get back to them.

“The President has made it clear that the only condition is peace. Some of those who got in touch with them through the presidency and those close to the president – the Attorney General has told them that the presidency is saying that they are not interested in extending the state of emergency. Those involved should do the needful. The needful means that they should guarantee a return to peace.

