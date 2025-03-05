LG Poll: Rivers Electoral Commission Fixes August 9

Share

Following the Supreme Court judgment, which declared the Local Government election conducted in Rivers State on October 5, 2024, as invalid, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Electoral Commission (RSIEC) has announced August 9, 2025, as the date to conduct a fresh Local Government poll in the state.

The Chief Electoral Commissioner, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (rtd), announced this development at a stakeholders’ meeting on Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

New Telegraph recalls that on Sunday, March 2, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara assured the people of the oil-rich state that his administration would implement the Supreme Court’s verdict after carefully reviewing its Certified True Copy (CTC).

In a state broadcast, Fubara revealed that he has met with his legal team, who expect to obtain the CTC by Friday, March 7, 2025.

He emphasised that his government is committed to upholding constitutional principles and will act in line with the law.

