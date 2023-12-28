Rivers Elders Warn Fubara Over Abuja Resolution

Rivers State elders and leaders have warned Governor Siminalayi Fubara about the implications of implementing the resolution reached in Abuja during a meeting with President Bola Tinubu to address the political crisis in the state.

In an open letter to Fubara, they said Tinubu lacks the power to overrule the decision of a court of competent jurisdiction, stressing that it is lopsided and runs contrary to the Rule of Law.

The Rivers elders said the Abuja resolution was a death sentence that favours Barr. Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), noted that Fubara’s Christmas Day broadcast wherein he promised to honour it was unacceptable.

The elders, however, lauded Fubara for his humility and his resolve to embrace peace and work towards it in the interest of the state in his Christmas Day broadcast.

The elders and leaders are led by former Rivers State governor, Chief Rufus Ada-George, who made the declaration in two separate open letters dated December 24, 2023, and addressed to President Tinubu and Fubara respectively.

The letter was signed by Chief George, Dr Gabriel Toby, Ibim Princewill, Rear Adm. P. Fingesi (retd.), Emeritus Prof. Dagogo Fubara, HRH Iraron, Ede Obolo, Anabs Sara-Igbe, Senator Bennett Birabi, Ms Annkio Briggs, Captain Nwankwo, Prof. A.W. Obianime, Prof. E. T. Bristol, High Chief Marcus Atata, Senator Wilson Ake, Dr Silva Opusunju, Sen Andrew Uchendu, Kalada Iruenabere, Atamuno Atamuno, Prof. N O Nyenke, and Godwin Abbey.

Part of the letter reads: “For us, as custodians of the Rivers people’s conscience and morality, we find the directive resolution document lopsided and skewed in favour of the interest of your current minister, Nyesom Wike, to the detriment of the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, the governance of the state and the interest of the generality of the good people of Rivers State,” they wrote.

“Mr. Governor, Sir, you stated categorically that you are a principal participant in the entire saga and the Presidential Peace Proclamation is not as bad as being portrayed by those genuinely opposed to it.

“That proclamation is actually a death sentence as it breaches all legal and constitutional rights you swore to uphold. Mr. Governor, you

also stated in your broadcast that the document offers a way and means of peace: Peace at what cost?” the elders queried.

“Does the President have the powers to overrule the ruling of a court of competent jurisdiction when he is a product of the court himself?

“Central to this, Mr President, is the sacred doctrine and practice of the separation of powers. May we inform Mr President that the seats of the cross-carpeting members have been declared vacant by the Speaker, known to the law, Rt Hon Ehie Edison, through an ex parte order issued by the Federal High Court Port Harcourt division?

“We cannot but imagine how providing accommodation and meeting venue for legislative business becomes the duty of members of the House of Assembly who you directed to seat wherever they choose and not by the Executive arm as in the case of the National Assembly Complex were Legislative Quarters are provided and maintained by the Executive arm.

“Given the foregoing, it is evident that Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the Chief Executive Officer of Rivers State, was coerced into submitting to your premeditated action plan even when it is well known that Mr President does not possess such powers to give directives to a democratically elected governor or impose his will on the state government and the good people of Rivers State.

“As far as we are concerned, that meeting did not happen, and those directives are not implementable because to do so will be acting against the constitution and the rule of law.”