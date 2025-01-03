Rivers Elders Demand Apology From Wike For Insults On Odili

Share

Some elders in Rivers State, under the aegis of Concerned Elders of Rivers State, have called for an unreserved apology from the former Governor of the state and incumbent Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, following his recent derogatory remarks aimed at former Governor Peter Odili, a respected elder statesman and founder of PAMO University of Medical Sciences.

The demand was issued in a strongly-worded statement signed by prominent leaders of the state, including former Governor Celestine Omehia, Prince Uche Secondus, former Deputy Governor of the state, Tele Ikuru, former Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Austin Opara, Senator Ngoji Denton-West, former Minister of Transport, Dr Abiye Sekibo, and Senator Lee Maeba.

Other signatories include Dr Sam Jaja, Alabo David Briggs, High Chief Dr Shedrack Akolokwu, Dr Reginald Okeya, Amb Oji Ngofa, Emma Okah, Alabo Senator Adawari Pepple, Chief Ambrose Nwuzi, and Chief Emeh Glory Emeh.

The elders expressed dismay at Wike’s recent insults directed at Dr Odili, his family, and his medical institution during an event at a church in Orogwe, adding that such a behaviour is not only unbecoming but also stands in contrast to the time-honoured traditions of mutual respect, especially for elders and deference to wisdom and experience that Rivers State holds dearly.

On Wike’s accusations that Odili “chickened out” of the presidential race, the concerned elders explained that Odili merely yielded to the directive of the then President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who asked him to step down in the interest of the party.

They noted that what Wike’s statement meant was that he (Wike) would disobey President Bola Tinubu if he was told to step down from any contest, as President Obasanjo directed Odili to do in 2006. “Dr Peter Odili did not chicken out.

In retrospect, we commend the loyalty of Dr Peter Odili who obeyed the call by the PDP to step down for the late President Umar Yar’Adua as the PDP presidential candidate in the 2007 presidential election to ensure North-South balance.

