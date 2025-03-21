Rivers Elders Condemn State Of Emergency, Call For Wike’s Suspension

Share

The Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum has strongly opposed the Federal Government’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it “unfair, unjust, and unconstitutional”.

The Chairman of the forum, Rufus Ada-George, stated this yesterday while presenting the group’s stance on the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers as well as the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his DHQ: 446,003 litres of stolen crude, AGO recovered in 10 days deputy and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

It criticised President Bola Tinubu’s decision to suspend Governor Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The group argued that the move disproportionately targeted the governor while ignoring the alleged role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike in escalating tensions.

“For Mr. President to single out Gov. Sim Fubara and the Honourable members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for suspension, without taking any disciplinary action on his Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike, is a clear miscarriage of justice and it is condemnable,” the elders stated.

The Forum pointed out that Governor Fubara had made several attempts to present the state budget, but was blocked by lawmakers. They argued that the President’s portrayal of the governor as non-compliant was misleading.

They also referenced Wike’s previous remarks during a media chat, in which he allegedly incited violence: “What nonsense is that? Who told you Ogoni people cannot break pipelines? Who told you Ikwerre people cannot blow up pipelines?”

