Following the end of the emergency rule declared in Rivers State by President Bola Tinubu, the state’s elders have pleaded with Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly to cooperate with each other as they resume office.

This was as they also appealed to all stakeholders to prioritise peace to avoid a recurrence of the situation which led to an emergency rule in the state.

Speaking in a statement titled, ‘End Of Emergency Rule: Let’s Unite For the Peace And Progress Of Our Dear State’ by Chief Ferdinand Alabraba, Chairman of the Rivers State Elders Council, issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Alabraba praised the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for his efforts in facilitating the reconciliation process. He also commended Governor Fubara and members of the House of Assembly for their decision to move forward and focus on their constitutional responsibilities.

The elders, however, cautioned individuals or groups still nursing grievances to accept that the dispute has been resolved and refrain from making provocative remarks or issuing statements that could reignite tensions for personal benefit.

The statement partly reads, “As the end of the emergency rule in our dear State beckons, and restoration of full democratic governance ushers in Governor Siminilayi Fubara, his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, and the Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Rt. Hon Martins Amaewhule, to resume their constitutional duties, this affords us an opportunity to reflect on a number of issues.

“Where we are coming from, what to do to avoid the recurrence of the unfortunate circumstances we found ourselves in, and significantly, how to sustain peace, unity and development in our beloved Rivers State.

“For us as leaders and members of the Rivers State Elders Council, we urge all stakeholders, without exception, to embrace the peace and reconciliation that has now returned to our dear state.

“We also quickly wish to admonish the few individuals and groups who are still fanning the embers of discord to come to terms with the fact that the crisis is over and stop making inflammatory statements, inciting rhetoric in the media and whipping up sentiments for their selfish interests.

“They should prioritise the interest of the state and allow Governor Fubara and the House of Assembly to work together without further distractions.

“We equally commend the Governor and the Leadership of the House of Assembly for making peace. At this point, we can only remind them that they not only agreed on peace in Abuja but also, on their own, went to the Villa and affirmed their reconciliation before His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

“That vow, Mr President, remains sacrosanct. Therefore, going forward, they must work harmoniously in the interest of the state. The people of Rivers State expect nothing less from them.”

The Elders’ Council praised the people of the state for their patience and resilience during the period of emergency rule, describing it as a demonstration of trust in President Tinubu’s administration, whose timely intervention helped avert a looming crisis.

“The indefatigable political leader of Rivers State, the former Governor of the State and Minister of the FCT, Chief Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, deserves a special mention for his role in midwifing the entire reconciliation process. Again, he demonstrated that he was a man with a large heart.

“He (Wike) not only brought the parties together but also ensured that the parties went to Mr President to brief him first-hand on the details of their understanding.

“And to our dear President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we say a very big thank you for bringing Rivers State back from the brink and taking actions to ensure the peace that we now enjoy in the State.”

They also commended President Tinubu for entrusting the FCT Minister, whom they described as a “cherished leader,” with a key role in his cabinet.

They said, “Your astute resolution of the Rivers crisis is yet another manifestation of your goodwill towards the state.

“Mr President, we appreciate you and assure you that you have already captured the hearts of the people of Rivers State and as your administration continues to pursue the Renewed Hope Agenda, you can count on the support of Rivers people at all times.”

New Telegraph recalls that Rivers State was placed under a state of emergency on March 18, 2025, with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly suspended for an initial period of six months.

This happened due to a political crisis and conflict between Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike.