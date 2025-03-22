Rivers Elder Calls For Wike’s Suspension Amid Crisis

Share

Amid the ongoing crisis in the state, a member of the Rivers State Elders Council, Anabs Sara-Igbe has called on President Bola Tinubu to suspend the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Sara-Igbe who in an interview on Channels Television on Friday faulted the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Ngozi Odu.

He argued that President Tinubu has no constitutional power to suspend a governor who is democratically elected.

Speaking further, the elder statesman accused Wike of being the problem behind the oil-rich state, arguing that the President wasn’t fair in addressing the issue by suspending Fubara and sparing Wike.

READ ALSO

“He has no constitutional power to suspend the governor, but a minister who is fomenting the whole problem that he appointed, he has never questioned or sanctioned him.

“What stops him from sanctioning the minister that is causing the whole problem?”

“You have suspended an elected governor, but you cannot suspend a minister who is the root cause of all the problem.

“If two children are fighting, you will beat the two of them, heaven will say that you are fair. You cannot flog one child all through and abuse him when he is not the troublemaker to insult everybody.

“He has insulted every part of the country. He has insulted his grandfathers, calling ethnic groups to come out and cause problems. But the man that is peaceful, obeying you is the one that you sanctioned.” he stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

