Rivers State Deputy Governor, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, has praised the leadership of the South South Media and Entertainment Awards following the giant strides made by the body since its inception in 2024.

The South South Media and Entertainment Awards (SSMEAwards) is an annual event that celebrates and recognises achievements and also honours resilient and impactful individuals, institutions, and organisations in six South South States in Nigeria (Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta) for their significant contributions and achievements.

The awards, themed around recognising “Heroes and heroines of the South South,” celebrate visionaries, innovators, and leaders who demonstrate courage, grit, and excellence in shaping social, economic and political landscapes, often inspiring continued contributions to society.

Speaking after the successful completion of the last event, Prof. Ordu said she was impressed with the drive of the body and urged the SSMEAwards leadership not to relent in its drive to improve service delivery in the six South-South States in Nigeria.

“I want to commend the SSMEAwards for this laudable drive, which will in no small way improve unity, progress and service delivery in the South South. Keep up the good work and do not relent,” she said.

Also speaking after an elaborate ceremony to mark the 2025 edition of the awards, Rivers State Attorney General and Honourable Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Chris Green said he was proud to identify the SSMEAwards as it was “a unique opportunity to put the South South on the map for all the right reasons”

“First, let me congratulate everyone who came together to put together such a remarkable event which will, in no small way, put the South South on the map for all the right reasons,” said Barr. Greem is a four-time Sports Commissioner in Rivers State.

“Personally, I will always identify with such projects which also aid in improving service delivery in South South Nigeria,” he added.

On his part, President of the SSMEAwards, Mr Sammy Wejinya, said the organisation, which is registered as a corporate entity at Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission, will continue to act as a standard torchbearer in the improvement of service delivery in the region.

“I want to thank the Rivers State Government, corporate bodies and public-spirited individuals who threw their weight behind this initiative and the 2025 edition of the awards. It was a remarkable success.

“We at the SSMEAwards will not relent in our drive to be the leading light in ensuring that all sectors of the economy in the South South region of Nigeria are in line with global best practices,” he concluded.

The 2025 SSMEAwards will be celebrating the “Heroes and heroines of the South South, which exemplifies individuals and institutions that had a significant impact in the six South South States of Nigeria (Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta) during the year under review.

The awards recognised a diverse group of individuals and organisations across several fields, including education, business, technology, and the arts.

SSMEAwards 2025 winners at a glance

1. Young Person of the Year

Adoga Agbo Daniel (Graceland International School)

2. School of the Year

Pine Manor International School

3. Media Personality of the Year (Male)

Zubby Wokocha (Rhythm 93.7, Port Harcourt, Rivers State)

4. Media Personality of the Year (Female)

Sergeant Iquo (XL FM 106.9, Uyo)

5. Book of the Year

Dream Count (Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie)

6. Bank of the Year

Taj Bank

7. Banker of the Year

Hamid Joda (Managing Director of TAJ Bank)

8. Brand of the Year

Prince Mega Agency

9. Company of the Year

Epenal Group Of Company Nig Ltd

10. Minister of the Year

Festus Keyamo, SAN (Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development)

11. Governor of the Year

Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers State)

12. Senator of the Year

Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa West Senatorial district)

13. Representative of the Year

Marie Ebikake (Brass/Nembe, Bayelsa State)

14. Investor of the Year

High Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs (Chairman/CEO DLB Group)

15. Sports Personality of the Year

Stanley Nwabali (Super Eagles goalkeeper)

16. Media Organisation of the Year

AIM (Owners of Cool FM, Wazobia FM and Nigeria InfoFM)

17. Gym of the Year

Charlie’s Total Fitness Centre (Port Harcourt)

18. Gym Instructor of the Year

Vextrong (Dance Mattaz)

19. Night Club of the Year

Casablanca Abacha Road, New GRA, Port Harcourt

20. All-Star Club of the Year

Masgulf

21. Hotel of the Year

J’s signature 14-16 Location Road, off Tombia Extension, GRA Phase

22. Social Media Influencer of the Year

Soft Ajebota

23. Local Government Area (LGA) Chairman of the Year

Gift Worlu (Obio-Akpor LGA)

24. Construction Company of the Year

Lubrik Construction Company

25. Academic Don of the Year

Professor Isaac Zeb-Obipi (VC, Rivers State University)

26. Shopping Mall of the Year

Next Cash And Carry Hypermarket, Port Harcourt

27. Tertiary Institution of the Year

University of Port Harcourt (Port Harcourt)

28. Oil Servicing Company of the Year

Substrata Oil & Gas Limited

29. Real Estate Company of the Year

Odibola Properties

30. Man of the Year

Prof.Isaac Zeb Obipi (VC, Rivers State University)

31. Woman of the Year

Adaeze Chidinma Oreh (Rivers State, Health Commissioner)