Rivers: Deceased Monarch’s Wife Alleges Assassination Attempt Over Husband’s Will

One of the widows of the late Eze, Dr Jobson Anyabele Utchey, the paramount ruler of Elimgbu Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State over an alleged plot on her life over a will left by her husband.

Following the death of the paramount ruler in 2022, his lawyer released his will which one of the children has refused to recognize, despite the other children standing by it and wanting it executed.

According to Deaconess Helen Ogonda Utchey, who lay on the floor in a viral video appealing to the Inspector General of Police to save her life and her children, claimed that hoodlums stormed her house and attempted to pull down the gate of the building.

She also claimed that she has been placed under house arrest after the gate of the palace was locked by one of the parties in the feud because of his connection to the government.

Trouble started when some of the monarch’s children insisted on the will of their father, which they claimed he personally handed to his lawyer for execution at his demise.

She also spoke via phone claiming that there is no kingship tussle because her children respect the fact that their father had installed a king before he passed on, but noted that the new king has refused to recognize the will.

She said that the hoodlums also destroyed the cars of her children parked outside the compound of one of their houses, claiming that they were on a mission to assassinate her and her children.

Some of the monarch’s feuding children have sent petitions to the Inspector General of Police, claiming that the Elimgbu Police Station where they first reported the matter and later the Rivers State Police Command failed to act.

Mrs Utchey said:” Please I want the government to come to the rescue of me and my children. They came last night knocking the gate in order to gain access to our house. They also destroyed my children’s cars parked outside.

“I am only a widow without any power to fight for myself. I am appealing to the Inspector General of Police to come to my aid. Please help me.”