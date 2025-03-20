Rivers Debunks Court Order Against Sole Administrator’s Resumption

Share

The Rivers State government has dismissed claims that it got a court order from a state High Court to stop Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas from resuming his duties as the sole administrator of Rivers.

According to Hon. Edison Ogerenye Ehie, the chief of staff to Governor Siminialayi Fubara, in a statement said that those behind the rumour on social media have the intention to cause problems in the state.

Ehie said: “My attention has been drawn to an obvious fake news being spread on social media by delusional minds, who are bent on continuing to aggravate the already tensed political atmosphere in the State, to the effect that I secured “an order” from the Rivers State High Court “preventing the Sole Administrator”, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), “from resuming duties” in Government House, Port Harcourt.

“The malicious post claimed that the alleged order was granted in a fictitious suit I purportedly filed challenging “the Presidential Pronouncement of State of Emergency in Rivers State” as “unconstitutional”.

“Ordinarily, I would not have reacted to this empty social media rant by low-minds and never-do-wells who thrive on fomenting trouble and causing disaffection among the people of the State, but to save the gullible public from buying into this cheap blackmail and misinformation, and believing same to be true.

“The truth is that even the author is so uneducated and illiterate that he or she cannot correctly spell my name, or the names of others he or she claims to be writing about, or even the suit number and when it was filed or heard.”

He added: “It is important to advise the general public and particularly the good people of Rivers State to discountenance this baseless, false and malicious post, as it is intended to create bad blood among the people while painting me as a non-conformist.

“I have since decided to be law-abiding and conduct my affairs peacefully in accordance with the law, holding strong to my faith and God, and has no intention to act in any way that will present me as a disruptor.”

